R-Centers will shift to daytime hours when schools close for winter break

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester’s R-Centers will shift to daytime hours later in December, as schools close for winter break.

The R-Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, will the exception of Christmas and New Year’s Day. They will serve breakfast and lunch.

In addition, winter recreation programs are underway at R-Centers and continue through Feb. 28. The programs include team sports, cooking classes, dance classes, computer coding classes, life-skills training, and nature exploration.

To sign up for programs, city residents can create an online account using the R-Central registration tool here. You can also see a list of winter programs and locations. All city residents can participate and most of them are free.

When school returns to sessions, R-Centers are typically open from 2:30 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and serve dinner.