R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant will test sirens on Tuesday

ONTARIO, NY – If you hear sirens on Tuesday, May 2 in the Town of Ontario, don’t be alarmed. R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant will perform a test of its public notification system that day between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

The test will involve sounding all 96 sirens in Ginna’s ten-mile radius for three to five minutes. Additional single-siren tests may sound throughout the day.

The nuclear power plant, which powers more than 425,000 homes in the area, tests its sirens routinely. R.E. Ginna says that, in an actual emergency, the sirens would instruct people to tune into radio or television stations for more information.