Rabid feral cat confirmed in Canandaigua; 2 people bitten

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A feral cat, which was confirmed to have rabies, was captured in the city of Canandaigua on Tuesday after biting two people, according to Ontario County Public Health. The cat was submitted to the state Department of Health laboratory for testing and was confirmed rabid.

Feral cats — and any cats that spend time outside — are at risk for contracting and transmitting rabies and other diseases. Ontario County Public Health warns people to avoid contact with feral cats, not to approach them, and not to attract them to your home by leaving food out.

To report an animal bite in Ontario County, contact the Rabies Control Program at Ontario County Public Health at (585) 396-4343 during normal business hours and at (585) 394-4560 after hours. In Monroe County, call (585) 753-5171 or email rabies@monroecounty.gov. Call your local health department if you or your pet have had contact with a wild animal.

To keep your cat, dog or ferret up to date with their rabies vaccinations, Public Health has a free rabies clinic coming up Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ontario County Public Works building, 2962 County Road 48, Canandaigua. Pre-register at http://bit.ly/RabiesAug5.

In Monroe County, upcoming rabies clinics are Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 4927 Lake Road South, Brockport; Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m., at 1005 Picture Parkway, Webster; and Aug. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Norton Village Lodge, 350 Waring Road, Rochester. For more information, email rrabies@monroecounty.gov.