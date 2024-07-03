Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Conesus

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Another raccoon in the town of Conesus tested positive for rabies Wednesday, according to Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez.

Two people were potentially exposed to the virus by the raccoon and arereceiving treated. Two domestic dogs also were exposed; both of them were up to date with their rabies vaccination.

Public Health warned that there is no way to tell whether an animal is rabid just by looking at it, and said wild or feral animals should always be avoided. Signs of rabies in wildlife can include inability to walk; appearance of drunkenness; unwillingness to drink water or eat; drooling; aggressive behavior; and/or any significant change in temperament.

All potential rabies exposures should be reported to your council Public Health department. To report an animal bite in Livingston County, click here. For free rabies clinics in Livingston County, click here. (The next one in Livingston County is July 23 at the Livingston County Highway Department.) For a schedule of upcoming rabies clinics in a multi-county region, click here.