Racers ran, strolled and rolled Saturday for Heritage Christian Services

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Heritage Christian Services hoped to raise more than $80,000, in part from Saturday’s Heritage Hero Run + Stroll + Roll at Seabreeze Amusement Park.

The event included a walk, a 5K and 10K, plus divisions for racers using hand cycles and wheelchairs. Proceeds from this event will help sustain quality staffing and help Heritage continue supporting children and adults with disabilities.

“It’s an opportunity first and foremost for our full community to come together in support of the mission of Heritage Christian Services. an opportunity for us to showcase our passion for community, for people and for health and wellness,” said Marisa Geitner, president and CEO of Heritage Christian Services.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, $38,746 had been raised. For more information and to donate, visit this site.