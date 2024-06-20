Racoon found in Conesus tests positive for rabies

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A raccoon in the town of Conesus tested positive for rabies Thursday, according to Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez.

One person was potentially exposed to the virus by the raccoon and is receiving treated. Two domestic dogs also were exposed; both of them were up to date with their rabies vaccination.

Public Health warned that there is no way to tell whether an animal is rabid just by looking at it, and said wild or feral animals should always be avoided. Signs of rabies in wildlife can include inability to walk; appearance of drunkenness; unwillingness to drink water or eat; drooling; aggressive behavior; and/or any significant change in temperament.

All potential rabies exposures should be reported to your council Public Health department.