Raffle winner’s husband ‘ecstatic’ over Lou Gramm-autographed guitar

Raffle winner's husband 'ecstatic' about Lou Gramm-autographed guitar

We have a winner! The grand prize? A red satin guitar, authorized by Rochester native and rock star Lou Gramm.

The lucky winner, Kimberley Hill of Webster, bought a single raffle ticket in February as a surprise for her husband, Grant, who she described as a “major Foreigner fan.”

“I was ecstatic when I found out — she actually brought it to me and I was like, ‘What’s that?’ And she goes, ‘Open it.’ And I saw his autograph on the guitar. Needless to say, it’s hard to make me speechless, and I was speechless. Just a beautiful guitar; couldn’t wait to get it home. I plugged it in and guess what? It’s an amazing sounding guitar, too,” Grant said.

He added: “I only wish I could sit down with Lou for an hour over lunch and just have two guys talking about music. He’s not going to learn anything from me but I’m pretty sure I could learn something from him. That would be a nice opportunity, too.”

You hear that, Lou?

The fundraiser was set up by Rochester Area Crime Stoppers. It raised over $5,000 for the cause.