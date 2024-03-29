Raheim Robinson found guilty in 2 murders; was co-defendant of Kelvin Vickers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Raheim Robinson was found guilty Friday of multiple counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in connection with the deaths of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand.

Two others already have been convicted in connection with those murders — and one of them, Kelvin Vickers, was found guilty of killing a Rochester Police officer during the RPD investigation into the murders.

Robinson, 21, was convicted Friday by a jury of all counts against him: four counts of first-degree murder, 12 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, and fourth-degree arson.

He will be sentenced May 31 before Monroe County Judge Julie Hahn.

Collinge, Rand and Tireek Burden were shot at about 12:30 a.m. July 20, 2022, near North Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street near Rochester. Collinge was pronounced dead at the scene; Rand and Burden were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where Rand died. Later in the earning morning hours, a car fire spread to a nearby house on Weyl Street; Rochester firefighters put out the fire. Investigators found that Robinson and Deadrick Fulwiley were responsible for the shootings of Rand, Collinge and Burden, as well as the arson, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Fulwiley pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He will be sentenced on May 17 before Judge Hahn to 30 years to life in prison. Vickers was convicted of the Collinge and Rand murders, as well as that of RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, as well as a dozen other felony charges. He was sentenced to consecutive terms of life without the possibility of parole.

“Raheim Robinson and Deadrick Fulwiley participated in a violent crime spree that involved the brutal murders of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand,” said Monroe County First Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles, who prosecuted the case. “Neither defendant considered the value of human life when they made the choice to murder these two young men, which led to events involving the murder of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the hands of Kelvin Vickers. I am pleased that both Raheim Robinson and Deadrick Fulwiley will be held accountable for their actions and may spend the rest of their lives in the New York State Department of Corrections. After so much heartache for the families of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand, it is my hope that today’s conviction will finally bring a feeling of justice for their loved ones.”