ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Lilac Festival is closing early Friday night, due to the heavy rains.

If you still want to enjoy the musical lineup, they’ll be putting on a free indoor show at Essex on University Avenue in Rochester. Claude Bennington’s Fever Dream and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble will be playing, starting at 8 p.m.

Organizers expect the Lilac Festival to be back to regular hours Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.