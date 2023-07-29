If rain kept you away from Spencerport Canal Days, there’s still Sunday

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – Although it was truly less than ideal conditions at the first day of Spencerport Canal Days, you still have a chance to enjoy the festivities on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stevie Fedle said, “My favorite part is having different conversations with different people coming into the booths. Ya know, you’re meeting people that you wouldn’t normally get to meet every day. It’s going to be beautiful outside. Where else do you want to be in the Rochester summer? We don’t get these outside days very much, so come out, get your family to experience something different for the day, some good food, and some fun vendors.”