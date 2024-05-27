Rain doesn’t deter marchers, spectators at Rochester’s Memorial Day parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The rain may have thwarted Memorial Day celebrations in Greece and Pittsford, but Rochester’s carried on.

The annual parade drew a small crowd. Spectators found shelter under buildings, umbrellas, and ponchos.

Veterans for Peace march in the Rochester Memorial Day parade on May 27, 2024. (WHEC photo)

Debora Otto was one of them. She attended Monday’s parade with loved ones on her mind.

“My father – he’s a veteran and he fought for this country. My baby brother who passed away, and my father. They both were in the military,” she said.

The parade traveled up East Avenue and down Main Street. (WHEC photo)

The parade included dance teams, marching bands, and military groups.



