Rain doesn’t deter marchers, spectators at Rochester’s Memorial Day parade
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The rain may have thwarted Memorial Day celebrations in Greece and Pittsford, but Rochester’s carried on.
The annual parade drew a small crowd. Spectators found shelter under buildings, umbrellas, and ponchos.
Debora Otto was one of them. She attended Monday’s parade with loved ones on her mind.
“My father – he’s a veteran and he fought for this country. My baby brother who passed away, and my father. They both were in the military,” she said.
The parade included dance teams, marching bands, and military groups.