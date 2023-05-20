Rain doesn’t keep crowds from heading into Rochester’s biggest weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. This weekend is a big one for the city of Rochester. Between the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club and the Lilac Festival at Highland Park, there is a lot going on.



A little rain didn’t stop crowds from making their way to the two marquee events in Rochester. Ryan Pentinella said that rain or shine, he plans on returning to Oak Hill Country Club for the remainder of the tournament.



“The energy is amazing here,” Pentinella said. “This is a spectacular event for Rochester and I’d say despite the rain there is still a buzz here and everyone is enjoying the golf and really having a good time.”



Raindrops briefly interrupted second-round tournament play on Friday but Pentinella said that is nothing that will keep him from coming back.



“I’m here with my wife today and we’ll be back Saturday and Sunday,” Pentinella said. “And it’s kind of a crescendo, and we are looking forward to a lot of really good golf here.”



Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy was also in attendance on Friday and said that grounds crews have managed to keep the course in pristine condition.



“You think we are in a southern paradise in May?” Duffy said. “But we are in Rochester, New York, and I think that’s kudos. Oak Hill is a great country club. Great leadership. Great members. Great staff.”



Just a few miles away, locals packed sidewalks in Highland Park for the last weekend of the Lilac Festival.

Denise and William Forster said that they came out for the live music.



“This is the first festival of the year too, so I think people are excited to get out and see stuff, and last year was really rainy so I think attendance has been better because it’s been nice every day,” Denise said.



Even with the rain, the parking issues, and the traffic, William Forster said none of it matters to everyone out having fun.



“I don’t think that deters that people really want to come here because Rochester needs this,” William said.

Round three of the PGA Championship tees off at 8:10 Saturday morning.