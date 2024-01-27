Rain, heavy snow melt leads to estimated 750,000 gallons of sewage discharge dumped into Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An alert was sent by New York State Friday after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage drainage was dumped in the Genesee River in Rochester.

The New York Sewage Population Right To Know alert was sent out around 8:30 Friday night stating sewage discharge had been draining into the Genesee River for two hours. The alerts explains it happened because the sewage system reached capacity after the rain and heavy snow fell on already-saturated soil.

The alerts says the drainage dumps an estimated 1,000 gallons per minute. That means an estimated 120,000 gallons had already been dumped into the Genesee River when the alert was sent.

The sewage was “partially treated” according to the alert.

Another alert was sent around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, stating the sewage discharge continued to flow. Since it had been flowing for 12.5 hours, that’s an estimated 750,000 gallons of sewage discharged dumped into the Genesee River.

