Rain Saturday, but dry weather ahead

We are waking up Saturday morning to a mild start as temperatures have started off in the mid- and low 60s.

We are also seeing a lot of cloud cover early this morning, which will give way to rain by 9 a.m.

Rain will quickly develop from west to east through the morning hours and stick with us through 3 p.m.

Rain may be heavy at times, with the chance for a few rumbles as well. If you are heading out to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, or the Lilac Festival today, make sure you have the rain gear.

Rain will quickly dry out this evening as we will see some sunshine before it sets this evening. This will then set up a mainly dry evening and a beautiful day for Sunday.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, and with that sun our afternoon highs tomorrow will once again reach the low 70s. Sunshine will be a main part of this upcoming week as well.

We will turn cooler on Monday, but we will remain dry and clear. The sunshine continues into Tuesday before a chance for an afternoon shower or storm pops up Wednesday.

It looks like we will turn cooler for Thursday of this week before warming up for Memorial Day Weekend. As of now, that weekend looks dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s and near 80.