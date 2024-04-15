Raising money for a brand-new scholarship at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The concert headed by Rochester native, and renowned jazz pianist, Cyrus Chestnut was a fundraiser for the newly established “Lorraine Clement Opportunity Scholarship.”

Clement taught English for almost 40 years in Monroe County, never letting color, socio-economic status, or zip code determine her students’ ability to learn and achieve.

News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry was there.

Half of the money raised on Sunday will go toward the Lorraine Clement Opportunity Scholarship and the other half will go to support the youth of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.