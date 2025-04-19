Large crowds attend rally and march as part of National Day of Action in Rochester

Rochester, NY – Large crowds attended the Rise Up and Reach Out event, followed by a half-mile march, as part of a National Day of Action on Saturday.

50501 Rochester says they organized the event at MLK Jr. Park to “Address the national and local impact of the Trump regime’s attack on our nation and the world at large. We strongly condemn the administration’s use of executive overreach to gut federal agencies, terrorize vulnerable communities, and subvert the rule of law set forth in our Constitution.”

Participants were given information about outreach efforts and aid initiatives, and non-perishable food donations were collected to benefit St. Peter’s Kitchen in Rochester.

“This event is focused on multi-faceted forms of resistance to the Trump regime’s attacks. By

using our collective power to rise up in solidarity to protest what’s happening and to reach out

in support of local organizations, we can add strength to so many places and people here in

our community, who are already doing amazing work, said Jennifer Mussaw, Co-Chair of 50501 Rochester.

50501 stands for 50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement. They say that in a short time, volunteer grassroots organizers across the country, without any budget, centralized structure, or official backing, have put together hundreds of peaceful protests in all 50 states.