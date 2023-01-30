Rally at Liberty Pole to demand justice for Tyre Nichols

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Protests against the brutal Memphis Police beating, and killing of Tyre Nichols, are starting to happen right here in Rochester. Half a dozen people gathered Sunday afternoon at the Liberty Pole for an Umoja Rally, meaning unity.

The rally was organized by #JUSTICE4TYREROC Coalition. The group is calling Tyre the new Daniel Prude, and they say police are not preventing crime, nor keeping residents they’re supposed to protect safe.

Standing in the drizzle, and cold, members of the coalition took turns to speak out against police brutality inflicted on People of Color. The coalition is also calling for new de-escalation training for police, safer arrest procedures, and especially demanding justice for Tyre Nichols, just to name a few. The coalition shared the message they wanted to get out today with this rally.

“We are trying to have people come out and stand in solidarity with us, because what happened there could happen here as well, as we saw two years ago with Daniel Prude,” said Terrel Brock

Reginald Jones added, “We’re not going to stand for it anymore. You know we got to make sure we’re holding people accountable for the action that they have. We also want to make sure that you know, the training policies, and the tactics they’re taught, are reflected in our culture.”

A vigil is planned for Tyre Nichols here in Rochester. “Free The People Roc” is organizing the event planned for 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Community members are invited to gather at Daniel Prude Square, in MLK Memorial Park, to remember Nichols, and others, who have experienced police brutality.