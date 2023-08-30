Rally at Rochester Public Market on Wednesday night will call for end to violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — United Healing through Hope of Monroe County is holding another rally calling for an end to violence on Wednesday.

People will assemble at 6:30 p.m. at the North Union Street entrance of the Rochester Public Market. The march begins at 7 p.m.

United Healing through Hope has held two other rallies against violence this month. Organizers say the rallies are an opportunity for anyone who has been affected by violence to stand together to demand change.