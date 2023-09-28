Rally celebrates Rochester boy’s recovery one year after being shot in the head

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We often hear that people shot in our city were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

No one exemplifies that more than Marlo Joseph.

He was sitting in his car seat on Sept. 28, 2022 near Clifford and North Clinton avenues when a 35-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy began shooting at each other.

Three-year-old Marlo was caught in the crossfire, and he was shot in the head.

He’s spent the last year getting better – and on Thursday, one year since the shooting, the now four-year-old’s full recovery is being celebrated at a rally.

The event at the International Plaza on North Clinton was organized by Untapped Ministries, intended to both celebrate the little boy’s survival and to underscore the devastation gun violence continues to bring to so many families in our area.

On Wednesday, Travis Lewis pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting. He will spend 20 years in prison.

The teenager, Justin Rhynes, will be sentenced in October. He is facing five years in prison.

