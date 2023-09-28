Rally held to object to School 10’s closure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A protest rally was held today outside of Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 in Rochester, against the city school district’s reorganization plan.

The plan would close School 10 and enter the school’s current students in a lottery to determine which school to which they would transfer.

A number of other schools would close, as well.

One teacher says the effects of the plan aren’t as minor as just some closed buildings

“You’ve got kids who are coming from all over the city of Rochester who are coming to school here. Now you’re displacing them,” third-grade teacher Scott Hunsinger, who teaches at School 10, said.

“Kids are coming to school here because they want to be part of the EL learning model that we have here and be with teachers that they possibly have come up years and years with,” he added.

Another rally is planned for 3 p.m. Friday, followed by a discussion with district Superintendent Carmine Peluso.