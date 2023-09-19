Rally in Rochester will show support for United Auto Workers strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be a rally on Tuesday evening in Rochester in support of the United Auto Workers strike, which has entered it’s fourth day.

The rally begins at 5:30 p.m. at the local headquarters of the union, the UAW 1097 Hall on 221 Dewey Ave.

Auto workers at Rochester’s plant have not gone on strike. So far, the strike is limited to about 13,000 workers at three factories — a General Motors assembly plant in Missouri, a Ford factory in Michigan, and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Ohio.

The UAW went on strike after it couldn’t negotiate a deal on wages and benefits with Detroit’s big three auto makers: GM, Ford, and Stellantis. The union is demanding a 36% pay raise for workers over four years, an end to varying tiers of wages for factory jobs, and a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay. The union is also demanding the ability to represent workers at 10 electric vehicle battery factories.