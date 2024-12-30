Rally will call for justice after corrections officers beat inmate from Greece, hours before he died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A rally and vigil on Monday night will call for justice after bodycam footage shows corrections officers beating Robert Brooks, an inmate from Greece, hours before he died.

It happened in a medical exam room at Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County on Dec. 9. Brooks died the next day in the hospital. You can see the body-worn camera footage in this story.

People will gather outside the Monroe County Jail on South Plymouth Avenue at 6 p.m. Several groups are organizing the rally, including the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign and Free The People Roc.

One corrections officer has resigned and 13 others have been suspended without pay. Brooks’ attorney told News10NBC the footage was “as bad as anything I have seen”. Gov. Kathy Hochul is advocating for their firing and the union representing the involved corrections officers released a statement, calling their actions “reprehensible” and “a disgrace to their profession.”