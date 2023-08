STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — An unexpected visitor was seen at an auto shop in Steuben County last month.

A timber rattlesnake was found at the shop in Painted Post on July 9. Staff from the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation safely picked up the snake and moved him back into the wild.

Venomous timber rattlesnakes rarely make themselves known to humans but they are native to New York State, so if you ever see one, don’t get too close.