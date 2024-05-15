RBJ recognizes 50 ‘Women of Excellence’

RBJ honors 50 Women of Excellence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Business Journal recognized local “Women of Excellence” Tuesday in a ceremony at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. One of News10NBC’s own excellent women, Deanna Dewberry, emceed the event, helping to celebrate the accomplishments of the 50 women recognized.

“It’s always fun to learn more about these people who some of you may have heard of, and some you probably don’t realize are doing such great work in the Rochester area,” Ben Jacobs, RBJ associate publisher and editor, said.

The annual Women of Excellence recognition highlights community leaders and mentors in Rochester.

Nominations are open for next year. For information on how to nominate people, click here.