RBTL announces partnership with West Herr Automotive Group

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League announced a partnership with the West Herr Automotive Group on Tuesday.

The Auditorium Complex on East Main Street will be renamed the West Herr Performing Arts Center and the theatre portion will be renamed the West Herr Auditorium Theatre.

RBTL has owned the theatre portion of the complex since 2004 and last March, it completed the purchase of the entire complex. RBTL plans to complete its renovations to the complex in six years, before the building turns 100 years old in 2030.

