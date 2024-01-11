RBTL continues to make progress on West Herr Performing Arts Center renovations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is continuing to make progress on renovating the West Herr Performing Arts Center on East Main Street.

Since the fall, crews have worked to fix the elevator, remove the walls to make them more accessible, and repaint the lobby and backstage areas. They’re also working to restore the building’s original brass doors that have rusted overtime.

RBTL has owned part of the Auditorium Theatre portion of the building since 2004 and bought the entire building in March of 2023. The RBTL’s goal is to finish renovating the historic building by 2030, the building’s 100th anniversary.

Renovations are supported by RBTL’s operating surplus, capital campaigns, sponsorships, state and local grants, and foundations. RBTL has plans to renovate the building’s four former ceremonial meeting rooms to expand education programs.