RBTL will announce its 2023-2024 season lineup at noon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League will announce the 2023-24 season lineup on Tuesday at noon.

Last season brought several hit shows to the flower city including Beetlejuice and Hamilton. The announcement comes a week after RBTL officially acquired the entire Auditorium Center building on East Main Street. RBTL announced in February that it planned to acquire the entire building to renovate it. The theatre group has owned the theatre portion of the building for 19 years but had to rent the rest.

Other area theatre groups have already announced their 2023-2024 season including Geva Theatre.