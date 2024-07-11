RCSD approves having police on campus at some schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District Board of Education has approved a plan that lets Rochester Police Department officers on school campuses.

Officers will be on certain campuses during school arrival and dismissal. They will not be inside schools.

The school board approved this, but it was not a unanimous vote.

“If we have police officers just sitting in their car, not really involving in any way … I have some issues with that,” commissioner Isaiah Santiago said.

“Just having them on the property as a deterrence … then that’s money well spent,” commissioner James Patterson said.

The partnership will cost the district $90,800.