RCSD board approves $1B budget for 2024-25

Rochester school board approves $1 billion budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District Board of Education has approved a $1 billion budget for the upcoming school year. Commissioners voted 5 to 2 in favor of the spending plan, despite calls for and against further cuts.

The approved $1,071,659,143 budget includes significant financial decisions, as noted by the district’s leadership, emphasizing their commitment to striking a balance between addressing fiscal responsibilities and enhancing educational outcomes. Superintendent Carmine Peluso underscored a strategic reduction in the workforce, with 53 positions being eliminated.

“The superintendent has already mentioned that there are staff positions that have been reduced; we just have to continue to move it forward. And we do have to right-size this district,” board President Cnythia Elliott said.

Highlights of the budget include the appointment of an executive director for integrated literacy and the hiring of additional reading teachers; enhancements in bilingual education programs; athletic program expansion for middle schools; and increases in the Career and Technical Education program.

Board member Jacqueline Griffin raised concerns over the budget’s allocation, particularly criticizing the decision not to implement deeper cuts. Griffin highlighted the need for efficiency and accountability, stating, “We have a lot of work to do, a lot of work to do. But in this budget, there could have been a lot of cuts that were not made. We have people here who are not doing the job they should do … until that happens we’re not going to have the outcomes we need.”

Griffin, alongside James Patterson, cast the two dissenting votes against the budget proposal.

The budget now advances to the Rochester City Council for final approval.

