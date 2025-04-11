RCSD Board Commissioner Cynthia Elliott set to leave at end of year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Longtime Rochester School Board Commissioner and former board president Cynthia Elliott will leave her position at the end of the year.

She told News10NBC she didn’t get enough signatures to get on the ballot to run for another term as commissioner. Elliott’s term ends in December. She’s served on the school board for two decades.

The primary is June 24 and the general election is Nov. 4. Elliott is also the director of operations at the Community Place of Greater Rochester.