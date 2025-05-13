RCSD Board of Education approves $1.1 billion budget for 2025-2026 school year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester School Board approved a $1.1 billion budget, marking an increase of nearly $46 million from last year, or just over 4%.

One of the most notable aspects of this year’s budget is that there will be no tax increase for city residents.

The RCSD Board of Education has set several major goals, including increasing the number of students reading by third grade and improving English and math skills for grades 3 through 8.

They also aim to decrease chronic absenteeism and reduce both short-term and long-term suspensions.

“I will say that I have done quite a bit of work with our finance director, our chief of finance and the budget director and our state monitor, our fiscal consultant, and have consulted with incoming superintendent, Dr. Rosser,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Demario Strickland. “And, you know, I’m confident that we are putting something forth, which is likely to be amendable.”

Dr. Eric Jay Rosser will begin his role as the new superintendent of RCSD on July 1.

The budget includes cuts of at least 73 full-time equivalent teachers.

It also calls for hiring more administrative staff, substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and teacher’s aides.

The budget still requires approval from the Rochester City Council, which is set to vote on June 17.

RCSD educates about 22,000 students from pre-K through 12th grade across 39 schools, while another 9,000 students are enrolled in charter schools in Rochester. Health insurance is the district’s fastest-growing expense, with a $28.6 million increase, up 14% from last year.

You can read the full budget here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.