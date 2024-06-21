RCSD board takes moment of silence to honor union president who entered hospice

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man who has dedicated his life to the Rochester City School District and its workers has entered hospice care.

Dan DiClemente was honored at the district’s board of education meeting on Thursday night with a moment of silence.

“We all pray for him and for his family. And I know you will too,” said Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association at the meeting.

DiClemente served as the president of BENTE Local 2419 union for 22 years. The union represents over a thousand support staff within the city school district which includes maintenance, food service, and security personnel. Here is no word yet on DiClemente’s specific health condition.