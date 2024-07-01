RCSD celebrates accomplishments of student with special needs

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One Rochester mother went the extra mile to show how proud she is of her son.

Gavin Eddington is a 14-year-old Rochester City School District student with special needs. His mom, Antonia Wynter, says he’s been doing remarkably well.

She felt badly when she learned Gavin’s eighth grade student recognition event was canceled. RCSD says that was due to the ongoing heat wave at the time, and once the school days were cut short, there weren’t any other days available to reschedule it.

Wynter contacted Board Commissioner Jacqueline Griffin to host a celebration for Gavin at the Winton Branch Library on Saturday. Family and friends gathered for the celebration. Griffin presented Gavin with a special certificate of middle school completion.

“Gavin has been wowing us and making us proud from the day he was born,” Wynter said. “So it was really important because I know he and other children have worked so hard that this happened for them. And Gavin is an awesome superstar and we wanted him to know that his time spent the entire year until eighth grade wasn’t for nothing.”

Gavin will start his high school career in the fall.

