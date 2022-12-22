RCSD closed Thursday due to water main break

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester City School District will be closed Thursday due to a water main break and boil water advisory in the city.

Chief of Communications & Intergovernmental Affairs Marisol Ramos-Lopez announced Wednesday night that because the water main break falls within the boundaries of several schools, all RCSD schools and buildings will be closed and all school-related activities are canceled.

RCSD staff members are not expected to report and no transportation will be provided for charter, private/parochial or urban-suburban students, according to Ramos-Lopez.