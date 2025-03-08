RCSD Commissioner Patterson speaks out; Taxpayers to fund legal defense for Commissioner Santiago amid racial slur allegations

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Allegations of racial slurs have caused a stir within the Rochester School Board.

Commissioner James Patterson has filed a complaint against fellow board member Isaiah Santiago, accusing him of using a racial slur on February 3.

Santiago denies the allegations.

Patterson expressed his frustration and hurt over the incident. He says his work and priority focuses on student outcomes in the district.

“I stand on values and not allowing someone to call me the N word – a derogatory statement not once but all together it was four times,” Patterson said.

Patterson claims the incident occurred in the midst of the district’s superintendent search meeting.

He says he arrived late, and Santiago used the opportunity to belittle him.

“And I was going down the stairs before the door closed and I heard him call me the N word. So, I went back up into the landing and I said, What did you call me?” Patterson recounted.

Patterson asserts that witnesses heard the exchange of Santiago using that racial slur towards him, and some have provided statements to support his complaint filed with the State Department of Education.

The state is the only entity that can remove a school board member.

“He doubled down and called me the N word three times in a row and at that point, we are near one another and individuals separated us,” he said.

Santiago denied News10NBC’s request for an on-camera interview. But in a statement, he said, “I have never used a racial slur,” he stated.

“On February second, I was subjected to inappropriate and discriminatory behavior by fellow Board Commissioner James Patterson, including verbal threats and aggressive physical threats. Additionally, Commissioner Patterson has made false accusations, alleging that I used a racial slur—an accusation that is unfounded and deeply offensive to me as a Black man. As the youngest elected official in the history of Rochester, NY, at just 20 years old, I have continuously faced discrimination from Commissioner Patterson, particularly in the form of ageism. He has repeatedly referred to me as “boy,” attempting to intimidate me and undermine my credibility. I ran for office to represent the voices of young people across our city and bring “lived experience” as a recent graduate of RCSD to the Board. Voices that are far too often disregarded and ignored. I aspire every day to provide a voice on the school board that is vital in shaping the direction of our community, particularly in matters of student achievement and outcomes.

What began as an effort to intimidate and diminish my voice due to my age has now escalated to threats against my safety. I was elected to advocate for the future of our students, yet I am now forced to defend myself against attacks from a fellow elected leader. This behavior does not reflect our values or responsibilities as public servants, nor does it serve the best interests of the children and families who placed their trust in us. I stand resolved to fight this attempt to distort the truth, intimidate, and diminish my voice. I will continue to stand firm in defending and fighting for our students, with the support of my colleagues on the Board, as we work to create a brighter future for the children we are sworn to serve.”

Patterson claims Santiago is trying to defame his character and denies calling him boy.

At the special board meeting Thursday night, the board voted 4 to 2 to provide and pay for legal services for Santiago, using taxpayer dollars. Commissioner Cynthia Elliott justified the decision, stating, “He was working in his official capacity and because of that the board supported the legal services resolution. He is a young kid and doesn’t have those kinds of resources. I do hate that we are using taxpayer dollars.”

Commissioner Jacqueline D. Griffin opposed the decision, citing case studies advising against funding for public misconduct.

Marsha Augustin: How can the board pay for legal services for Commissioner Santiago?

Jacqueline D. Griffin: Well, that’s a good question.

“For me, I felt it morally and ethically to be irresponsible as an elected official to provide funding as I am a taxpayer and my constituents and stakeholders,” Griffin said.

Board President Camille Simmons supported the legal services but has not yet provided a comment on the decision.

Patterson confirmed that Santiago has been served with the complaint.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.*