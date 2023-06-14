RCSD Equity in Student Achievement Committee meets to address low graduation rates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ensuring student success was the goal of Tuesday night’s meeting of the Rochester City School District’s Equity in Student Achievement Committee.

One of the big topics of discussion was graduation and dropout rates. District officials say they have “disproportionately low” graduation rates and a high number of Black and Hispanic male students dropping out.

Dr. Shelley Jallow, the state monitor of RCSD, said the low graduation rate is disappointing. The Equity in Student Achievement Committee is calling on the district to submit a plan to address the issue by August and to take advantage of the district’s diversity to encourage bi-literacy in students.