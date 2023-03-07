RCSD gets three new people for superintendent’s executive cabinet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District has three new additions to the superintendent’s executive cabinet.

Demario Strickland will be taking over as the deputy superintendent of teaching and learning. He’s been with RCSD since August 2021.

Stephen Lamorte is the district’s new chief academic officer after 23 years working in city schools. Dr. Deasure Matthew is the new acting chief of schools. She recently retired from the role of principal at the Joseph C. Wilson Foundation Academy.