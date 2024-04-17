RCSD hopes to hire interim superintendent by April 29

RSCD hopes to hire interim superintendent by April 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A quick process: The Rochester City School District Board of Education has given itself just a few weeks to hire an interim superintendent.

At a meeting Tuesday, board members discussed hiring someone who can spend time with the current superintendent, Dr. Carmine Peluso, before he leaves on June 30 to lead the Churchville-Chili Central School District.

The plan originally was to hire an interim superintendent for about a year, and that person would not be considered for the permanent superintendent position. But toward the end of this special superintendent search meeting, the board decided the interim superintendent would be allowed to apply for the permanent position.

Board of Education President Cynthia Elliott says the board has to act fast getting the right interim superintendent in place.

“We want someone as quickly as possible to work with Dr. Peluso so that the transition can be smooth,” Elliott said.

Peluso announced on March 26 that he would be leaving to lead Churchville-Chili. It was a move that was a tough decision for him, and took the board by shock.

He plans to leave on June 30, so the board met Tuesday to iron out the criteria they are looking for in an interim.

They want “the board to really lead this and drive this. and to maintain the board goals that we have established along with the strategic plan that the district provided,” Elliott said.

Elliott says the plan is to hire an interim superintendent for a year while they search for a permanent superintendent who can continue the work that Dr. Peluso has done.

“In spite of the turbulence and challenges that we had, we’ve continued to move forward. I remember when I first got here we had a 39% graduation rate back in 2006. We now have a 67% graduation rate,” Elliott said.

So what are some of the qualifications the board is looking for in the ideal interim superintendent? Superintendent experience. Some urban experience. An external candidate. Strong project management skills. Experience improving test scores.

Superintendent Peluso also gave input.

“Experience as a superintendent or with a superintendency. They are going to bring some level of this to the table. I do think what is important is some of that transition time,” Peluso said.

The board went into executive session to discuss a plan to set up an email and come up with a date to hold a public meeting to receive input from the community.

The board is looking to hire an interim superintendent by April 29 and make an announcement to the public on their decision by May 10.