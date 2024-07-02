WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: RCSD interim superintendent shares his history and his vision for the job and district

Demario Strickland on second day as RCSD interim superintendent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Demario Strickland, the new interim superintendent of Rochester City Schools, Tuesday spoke to News10NBC at length for the first time since taking the job.

Strickland took over on Monday after Dr. Carmine Peluso left to become superintendent of the Churchville-Chili School District. Strickland says he accepted the position because he “truly cares about kids” and what’s happening in the community.

With the Rochester City School District in the midst of a reorganization plan and schools being closed, News10NBC asked where the district stands when it comes to teacher layoffs.

“We’re just continuing to create plans in terms of professional learning, hoping that all those things pan out, of course. We’re still just starting this summer, people are still deciding what their next point of life is, whether it be to retire, to move on, through attrition or things of that nature. The hope is that will be resolved, relatively soon,” Strickland said.

Before joining RCSD, Strickland taught in Brooklyn, Harlem and Buffalo. Since 2021, he served as the district’s deputy superintendent of teaching and learning before accepting the interim position in April.

