RCSD names Demario Strickland as interim superintendent

Demario Strickland named RCSD interim superintendent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District Board of Education Thursday announced that Demario Strickland will serve as interim superintendent, as the district continues its search for a school chief.

Strickland has served as the deputy superintendent of teaching and learning in the district.

The board announced the appointment in a special meeting that started at 6 p.m. According to the agenda, board members would discuss issues related to the appointment or hiring of a district employee.

On March 26, Superintendent Carmine Peluso announced his decision to step down as Rochester City School District superintendent. Peluso will be starting his new role as superintendent of the Churchville-Chili school district on July 1.

Board members will gather for a business meeting after Thursday’s special session. They’re expected to discuss resolutions relating to the decision to end the University of Rochester’s control of East High.

News10NBC is also set to hear from Board of Education President Cynthia Elliott as soon as the meetings wrap up.

