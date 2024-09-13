RCSD: ‘Non-credible’ school shooting threat making rounds on social media; police investigating

Local school districts, including the Rochester district, are posting about a “non-credible school shooting threat” circulating on social media.

According to statements from the RCSD, the threat seems to be part of a larger national trend seen over the past week on platforms like TikTok and Snapchat. The districts said local police are investigating.

“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority. We are closely collaborating with the police and our community partners to ensure a safe learning environment,” the RCSD statement reads.