RCSD offers free SAT and PSAT exams this month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — High school students in the Rochester City School District will have a chance to take an SAT test or practice SAT test throughout October.

The multiple-choice standardized test is available for ninth through 12 graders. While many colleges are test-optional for the SAT or ACT, some colleges still require them.

RSCD said on Facebook that taking the SAT will open scholarship opportunities for students and prepare them for their next steps toward college. You can schedule an SAT or practice SAT test online here.