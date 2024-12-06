RCSD school selection process begins Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The school selection process for the Rochester City School District begins Friday.

Families can choose their children’s school preferences for the 2025 to 2026 school year online here. The selection process is for families with students entering Kindergarten, 7th, or 9th grade, including kindergarten students currently attending an RCSD program or getting special education support.

Families can apply to attend a school in their zone or other citywide offerings. Here’s how families can select their school preferences:

Learn about school options and school zones. Citywide schools are open to families regardless of zone boundaries.

Rank School Selections. Families are encouraged to talk to their children and rank each school based on their interests and each school’s features.

Apply online. The deadly is Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Families who need help with the online process can call the Office of Student Registration at 585-262-8241. Student registration specialists are also available to work with families to discuss school options. Families can visit the Office of Student Registration at 131 West Broad St., Floor 1. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 pm.

To learn about school options in each zone, families can also attend the Stepping Into Kindergarten event on Saturday, Dec. 7. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East High School.