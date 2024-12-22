RCSD science scores lag behind state average, teachers voice concerns

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The State Education Department has released test data for the 2023-2024 school year, revealing that the Rochester City School District’s fifth-grade science proficiency is significantly lower than the state average. Only 10% of RCSD students tested proficiently, compared to 35% statewide.

Briana Bendlin, one of the teachers, explained that the test changed this year to align with the Next Generation Science Standards.

“In my experience having taught fourth grade previously, the science, the actual written portion of the test did not take all day for the majority of students,” she said.

Jennifer Quinn-Burroughs, another teacher, shared her experience with the new test.

“That science test was so long. I have never seen a test that long for fifth graders before,” she said. She noted that even her highest-achieving students struggled to complete it within the school day.

Bendlin observed similar challenges, saying, “It was long, it was arduous; a lot of students took at least two days.” One student even took nearly five days to finish the test.

Both teachers believe the test focused more on reading comprehension than on actual science understanding.

“It was, do they understand how the question is being asked, not the content of the question,” Bendlin said.

Quinn-Burroughs added, “That test was all about what facts have you memorized, and that is not the way we’re teaching science.”

The teachers also pointed out that students take multiple tests simultaneously, affecting their performance. They criticized the test for being rigid and lacking hands-on learning components.

“The way that curriculum is scripted doesn’t leave for that exploratory nature that students need when it comes to science,” Bendlin explained.

When asked if the test scores accurately reflect a student’s knowledge of science, Bendlin responded, “Oh absolutely not.” She called for a complete overhaul of the testing system, emphasizing the need to view students as learners rather than products of the curriculum.

Quinn-Burroughs raised concerns about the impact of testing on students’ mental health, stating, “I don’t think a test is the right environment for kids as far as their mental health is concerned, and I don’t think it’s a measure of truly what they know.”

Bendlin suggested that more time is needed to accurately compare this year’s data with previous years. News10NBC has reached out to the school district for their perspective on the scores but has not yet received a response.

