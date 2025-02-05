RCSD seniors explore career paths for Job Shadow Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — High school in the Rochester City School District seniors are exploring potential career paths during Job Shadow Week.

The event on Tuesday at the Strong National Museum of Play allowed students to observe local professionals and gain firsthand experience in fields including health science, communications, and human services. Organizers say this initiative helps spark students’ interest in different professions.

“It gives them their first real-world experiences with potential businesses or companies or organizations or interests that they have, and that will lead to whatever they want to do after high school,” said Sheldon Cox, executive director of Career & Technical Education at RCSD.

More than 250 students are participating in this year’s Job Shadow Week, which runs from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6. Some organizations that participated in Tuesday’s event included the Arc of Monroe, the Rochester Central Library, the City of Rochester, Strong Memorial Hospital, the Rochester Red Wings, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rochester Police Department.