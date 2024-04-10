RCSD settles sex abuse lawsuit for $1.6 million

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who says she was sexually abused by a music teacher almost 50 years ago.

The woman says she was repeatedly abused between the years 1975 and 1978 while she was a student at East High School.

Tuesday night the board voted to pay the victim $1.6 million. In her lawsuit, she claimed chorus teacher Edwin Fleming sexually abused her in his office or in the music room and threatened her if she told anyone.

She says she eventually went to an administrator to report the abuse and Fleming resigned but was never charged criminally.

In a statement, the district acknowledged the board approved the settlement but declined further comment.



