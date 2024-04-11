RCSD settles sexual abuse lawsuit for $1.6M; Survivor’s lawyer speaks out

Attorney speaks on RCSD settlement with woman claiming sex abuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — $1.6 million. That’s how much the Rochester City School District will pay a woman who says she was raped more than 100 times by a music teacher decades ago.

The woman says this happened in the 1970s when she was a student at East High School. Her lawyer, John Bansbach with Bansbach Law Professional Corporation, says due to the horrific nature of her case, the court documents list her name as Betty Doe. Bansbach is also representing eight other women who say they were sexually abused by the same music teacher, Edwin Fleming, decades ago.

“She was raped, the allegation is over 100 times, inside East High School between spring of 1976 and spring of 1978,” Bansbach said.

The sexual abuse is alleged to have happened nearly 50 years ago; however, Bansbach explained it was reported to school officials in 1981.

“After she was experiencing some really difficult times at school and had to transfer from one school, panic attacks, flashbacks, night sweats,” Bansbach said.

Bansbach also explained Fleming was asked to resign by the Rochester City School District when district officials learned of the alleged sexual abuse. The attorney says that, although Fleming resigned, his client’s experience has impacted her.



“I am happy for her — this is closure. The lawsuit was started in 2019. So that’s six calendar years ago. She’s endured deposition, numerous motions to dismiss her case, multiple depositions of other persons and I think there is a certain sense of relief,” Bansbach said.

Although there were no criminal charges brought against Fleming, the Child Victims Act passed in 2019 allows survivors of child sexual assault to bring civil lawsuits up until their 55th birthday.

“As I understand it from survivors of childhood sexual abuse, there’s a tremendously long interval from the time of the abuse to recognition of the abuse, or certainly the strength to report it,” Bansbach said.



The Rochester City School District went into an hour-long executive session on Tuesday night before making a motion to approve the settlement.

In a statement, the district acknowledged the settlement but had no further comment.

News10 NBC reached out to Edwin Fleming for comment but has not heard back yet.

