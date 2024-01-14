RCSD students compete in tournament with Lego robots

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Learning about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics can be fun with some friendly competition.

Saturday, dozens of kids in the Rochester City School District and Holy Childhood School went head-to-head in a “First Robotics LEGO League” tournament at the Franklin campus.

All of the robots used in the competition were made entirely of LEGO bricks and pieces.

“That is the number one thing, that the students participating have fun, that they learn the values of team leadership, team cooperation, and that they work together not only in programming the robots, but as a team working together,” says instructional coach at RCSD, Colleen Tyler.

The top three teams will compete in a regional tournament in Buffalo in February.