RCSD students help to name robot at Rochester General Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester General Hospital has named its new robot “Roxi” after input from students in the Rochester City School District.

The robot helps hospital employees with non patient-facing tasks like grabbing supplies, delivering lab samples, and picking up medicine from the pharmacy.

Hospital leaders say the work saves team members hundreds of steps. They say it was a treat to invite RCSD students to see the magic of technology used in the health care field.

“Health care the way we understand it and the way our parents and grandparents understand it is completely different and completely changed over the next five, 10, 20 years,” said Casey Wilbert, senior director of acute care pharmacy services at Rochester Regional Health. “Having this type of automation, this type of technology, is really one of those first steps to do that.”

Kiara Ridgeway, a student at Wilson Magnet High School, explained what the experience meant.

“Its a great opportunity. I have had a lot of opportunities but not like this. This is very, wow, this is exciting,” Kiara said.

The students handed over a list of names which went to a public vote. They also got to tour the hospital and saw some other cutting edge technology used to help patients.