RCSD students honored for their achievements as part of Black History Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District honored 62 students with a GPA of 4.0 or better at the Central Offices on West Broad Street. It was part of a Black History Month celebration recognizing student achievement.

The students were presented with awards on Wednesday for academic achievement and community service. Board of Education President Camille Simmons spoke about the importance of students knowing their roots.

“When a child has a foundation of their identity, when they know who they are, they have an idea of where they want to go. And it is up to us to create the conditions for their success,” Simmons said.

Black History Month events continue all month in Rochester. On Thursday, the public can enjoy an evening of art and jazz at Rochester City Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. You can see a list here.

